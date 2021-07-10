Crews are removing the last temporary fencing around the Capitol this weekend.

The fencing was put up six months ago after the Jan. 6 insurrection and wrapped around the entire Capitol at one point.

The fencing is expected to be fully removed when lawmakers return to session next week. The House and Senate are still debating a funding plan for tighter Capitol security.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)