CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The steeple of a church in Cambridge that went up in flames on Sunday has now been taken down.

A crane was seen lifting the steeple off the Faith Lutheran Church Tuesday afternoon.

Officials previously said they were concerned about the structure collapsing after the fire, which sent massive flames ripping through the building not long after Easter services.

Cambridge Fire Chief Tom Cahill estimated that, at one point, there were 150 firefighters from about a dozen departments trying to put the flames out. Several firefighters suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay.

Church officials have said it’s unclear whether any part of the remaining structure can be saved.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday.

