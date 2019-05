CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews pulled an SUV from the Charles River in Cambridge Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and dive teams responding to Memorial Drive near Ash Street just before 5 a.m. found the vehicle in about 2 feet of water.

A search for any victims came up empty, fire officials said.

The SUV was successfully removed from the river.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)