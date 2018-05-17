WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Morning commuters who typically drive along a busy ramp in Weston ran into major delays Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer rolled over.
The rollover happened on the ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound to Route 128 and Interstate 95 north. The tractor-trailer had also blocked the ramp onto the Mass Pike from Route 128 north.
Crews removed the tractor-trailer from the ramp, allowing both ramps and all lanes of travel to reopen around 6:30 a.m.
The tractor-trailer currently rests on the grass next to the on-ramp.
No one was hurt, Weston fire officials said.
The driver and passenger of the truck told 7News that they are from California and were hauling items from Boston Market when the rollover happened.
