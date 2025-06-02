BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews repaired a sinkhole that opened up in East Boston Monday.

Around 5:10 p.m., officials responded to the Byron Street Bridge for a reported sinkhole over the MBTA Blue Line between Wood Island and Orient Heights, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses replaced service between Airport and Suffolk Downs while officials investigated. No injuries were reported.

Blue Line service resumed at 6:40 p.m. with trains traveling at slower speeds in both directions. Repairs were completed Tuesday.

