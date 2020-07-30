Part of busy street in South Boston shut down following water main break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway in South Boston after a water main break flooded a major street overnight.

Crews responding to the break on Dorchester Avenue discovered water rushing down the roadway.

The Boston Water Commission says more than a dozen buildings were affected by this incident.

Part of the street has been shut down as crews work to make repairs.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)