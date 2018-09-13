CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Chelsea is dealing with a water main break for the second day in a row.

The break happened on Sagamore Avenue, across from the fire station early Thursday morning.

This comes one day after another water main break on Revere Beach Parkway, which caused a right lane closure in front of Russo Tux.

Delays are expected as crews fix the latest break.

