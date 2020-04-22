IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to fix a gas line that was struck by a contractor in Ipswich late Wednesday morning.

A contractor replacing a water main in the area of 188 High St. just before 10:30 a.m. hit the gas line, according to the Ipswich Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

National Grid responded to the scene to repair the line.

