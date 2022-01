BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews continued to work on repairing a water main in Boston 12 hours after it broke on Tuesday morning.

Water could be seen rushing down Milk Street in the city’s Financial District all day.

Several businesses lost water for the day, and officials said freezing temperatures could have contributed to the break.

