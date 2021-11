BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Boston on Monday morning.

The water main is down on Belvedere Street by Dalton Street, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The public is asked to avoid Belvedere Street from Huntington to Dalton streets.

Water main is down on Belvedere Street by Dalton after leak, 1 Dalton (4 Seasons) has no service. Others nearby appear unaffected. Avoid Belvedere from Huntington to Dalton. Crews on scene, updates to follow. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) November 29, 2021

