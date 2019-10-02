BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to fix a water main break in Boston’s North End.
Boston Water and Sewer Commission workers responding to Richmond Street between Hanover and North streets around 5:15 a.m. shut down the leak, Boston fire said.
Richmond Street will remain closed until repairs are made.
