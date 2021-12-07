WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Westboro Tuesday evening.

The water main is down on Flanders Road and officers say detours have been set up to keep motorists out of the fray, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

Some residents may see discolored water or changes in the pressure.

It is unclear what caused the main to break or when repairs will be completed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break on Flanders Rd near number 27. The roadway is currently being blocked at Longmeadow and Samson. Please follow all detours. pic.twitter.com/dsDPPbuKFn — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) December 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)