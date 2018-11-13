THORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews rescued a Saint Bernard who slid down a 20-foot embankment and could not get back up in Thornton, New Hampshire Monday night.

Campton-Thornton fire personnel responding to Snowood Drive for an animal rescue found the 145-pound dog named Fudge at the bottom of the embankment.

They used a stokes basket and a safety rope system to get Fudge back to safety.

Authorities say the dog did not suffer any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)