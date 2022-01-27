TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to rescue two people from a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Tyngsboro on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of multiple people trapped in a fire at 24 Fletcher Dr. around 9:20 a.m. found flames shooting from a single-family ranch, according to Tyngsboro Fire Chief Wes Russell and Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard D. Howe.

One resident was quickly aided outside by an arriving police officer, but officials say a woman was left trapped in a second-floor bedroom.

Arriving firefighters then navigated through the smoke-filled home and escorted the woman to safety. She was taken to Lowell Hospital for treatment.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)