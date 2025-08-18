A day of fun took a surprising turn over the weekend when a man got stuck inside of a slide on a playground in Vernon, Connecticut.

Rescuers found the 40-year-old man trapped in the middle section of the slide. They say he went “feet and head first” and got wedged in on his way down.

In the hot weather, rescuing the man became a serious matter.

Officials say he was in extreme discomfort from his position and from the heat of the sun.

Ventilation was set up to help cool the slide and they gave the man oxygen to keep him safe until crews could get him out.

People in the area say it’s something they never thought they’d see happen.

“It’s kind of crazy because, like, the teachers used to say, that like, it’s dangerous but you never expect someone to get stuck,” said a local resident. “And it’s kind of sad to see that like it in shambles and like not really together. Hopefully they can put that back soon.”

