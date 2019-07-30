REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — Crews rushed to the aid of five distressed whales in the Gulf of Mexico Monday.

The whales were stranded close to the shore of Redington Beach, Florida.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife teamed up with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to help.

They placed tents over the whales to keep them cool then helped three of the whales back into the gulf.

The other two were taken to a rehab facility in Tarpon Springs.

