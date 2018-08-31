CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WHDH) — An 11-year-old boy is recovering after floodwaters swept him into a storm drain in Wisconsin.

The boy was playing in the water as it rushed down the street when he got pulled under the water.

Firefighters and divers came together to find the boy after his friends called for help.

“We had people in wetsuits and water rescue suits, walking the ponds, walking the ditches,” Fire Chief Amos Mikkelson said.

The boy was able to get the attention of the rescuers about 30 feet from where he went under.

“He was actually found in a manhole opening,” Mikkelson said. “We do believe that there was air trapped in that manhole cover area. Not exactly sure by what miracle he was able to find that.”

Crews pulled him out of the manhole cover where he appeared in good spirits.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

