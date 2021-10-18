Boston fire crews knocked down a fast-moving two-alarm blaze on Monday that damaged a triple-decker in Brighton, officials said.
Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a multi-family home on Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. found heavy fire on the second- and third-floor rear porches and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Crews were able to rescue a cat and return him safely to his owner.
The fire eventually spread to the roof of the building before being extinguished.
Eight people have been displaced.
The cause remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
