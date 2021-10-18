Boston fire crews knocked down a fast-moving two-alarm blaze on Monday that damaged a triple-decker in Brighton, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a multi-family home on Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. found heavy fire on the second- and third-floor rear porches and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews were able to rescue a cat and return him safely to his owner.

The fire eventually spread to the roof of the building before being extinguished.

Eight people have been displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Companies making up from Brighton fire where 8 adults and 2 cats were displaced. “Kirk” was rescued by firefighters & returned to a warm hug by owner & “Storm” was carried out by her owner. BFD-FIU is on scene to investigate cause. pic.twitter.com/Wd9KghRmB6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 18, 2021

At approximately 1:30 heavy fire on the 2nd and 3rd rear porches of a. Family occupied https://t.co/JDUnl4scjx 572 Washington st Brighton. A second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/cpoJNagrNS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 18, 2021

The fire has traveled into the roof. The rear porches have been compromised , all members have been ordered off the porches. pic.twitter.com/67ZiuPZlmh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 18, 2021

Heavy fire knocked down all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/mgt6mAA1iU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 18, 2021

Major overhauling ,Companies are venting the roof as companies continue to chase hot spots. pic.twitter.com/brPdDsa0DL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 18, 2021

