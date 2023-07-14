FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Framingham responded on Thursday to rescue a man after he ended up stuck in the bucket of a lift vehicle roughly 100 feet above the ground, officials said.

The Framingham Fire Department, in a statement, said the incident happened on Bishop Street, involving a 29-year-old construction worker.

“While adjusting his position, the bucket of his lift got stuck on the railing that was being removed from the old Dennison smoke stack,” fire officials said.

Crews spent roughly three hours working on the rescue, navigating high voltage wires, among other things, according to the fire department.

Ultimately, officials said crews were able to get the man back to the ground safely.

“All crews did a phenomenal job working together in challenging extreme heat conditions,” the fire department said.

Photos from the scene showed the rescue in progress, with crews using at least two ladder trucks in their efforts.

