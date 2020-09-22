BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued a construction worker who fell about 20 feet in Boston on Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived at William Day Boulevard and secured the injured worker on a stretcher before using a fire truck ladder to move them off the roof.

Their current condition has not been released.

At approx 8:20am, @BostonFire & @BOSTON_EMS worked together to help an injured construction worker at William Day Blvd. who fell about 20 ft. Our tech rescue companies did a great job securing the injured worker to be moved off roof. pic.twitter.com/vLb6cjHnCu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 22, 2020

