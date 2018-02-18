BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews in Blackstone were able to rescue a dog stuck in an icy situation on Sunday.

Blackstone firefighters were called to Harris Pond around 3 p.m. Sunday for the rescue.

Paramedic Sam Blake geared up in a survival suit and made his way through the melting pond to bring the dog, Rosie, back to dry land.

“She had fallen through she was soaking wet should have been out there probably at least for a couple of hours,” Blake said.

Blake said the dog shook herself off and ran off happily after the pair made it to shore.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)