WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews rescued a dog from a house fire in Weymouth on Saturday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at a two-story home on Johnson Road around 10 p.m. found flames shooting out of the house, according to Worcester fire officials.

The home was vacant at the time except for the dog in the basement that fire crews were able to rescue, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

