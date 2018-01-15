SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – A pup in California found itself in a very sticky situation Monday after it was trapped on a cliff at San Francisco’s Fort Funston.

Rescue crews rappelled down the cliff to attach a harness to the dog. They then hosted the furry friend back up the steep cliff to safety.

The dog was OK and appeared to be in good spirits.

It’s unclear how the dog became trapped, or who the dog belongs to. The pup was, however, wearing a collar.

