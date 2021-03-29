FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pup named Bella got itself in quite the predicament in Falmouth Saturday afternoon.

Falmouth Animal Control responding to a call for a dog whose head got stuck in an old tire tried to free Bella but these attempts proved unsuccessful.

Falmouth Fire and Rescue were dispatched for assistance and after an evaluation, determined that the tire would need to be cut in order to free the dog.

Crews used great care and precision to saw through the rim of the tire and remove Bella from it.

