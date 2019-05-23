BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police closed down one lane of traffic in front of their headquarters as crews worked to rescue a duckling that fell into a sewer.

Members of the city’s Water and Sewer Commission responded to Tremont Street inbound from Prentiss Street to Ruggles Street to help rescue the wild animals.

The mother duck could be seen overlooking the rescue mission.

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: Tremont Street inbound from Prentiss Street to Ruggles Street in front of BPD HQ will be down to one lane temporarily. BPD Officers are standing by awaiting Water and Sewer for a mother duck who's duckling fell into the sewer! pic.twitter.com/ewyUjcWrtx — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 23, 2019

