Crews rescue ducklings from storm drain at Salem State University

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews serving Salem State University helped reunite a group of ducklings with their mother Saturday morning.

The crew made up of firefighters and university police were alerted to the issue by two students at the Central Campus noticed the agitated mother duck, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The crew hoisted a ladder down a storm drain, where over a dozen ducklings waited to be rescued.

The ducklings were carried to safety and as the mother looked on.

