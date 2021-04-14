LUFKIN, Texas (WHDH) — Emergency crews rescued a 2-year-old German shepherd who became stuck in the undercarriage of his owner’s pickup truck in Lufkin, Texas Sunday morning.

The dog named Booger apparently got scared during an overnight storm and climbed under the truck before he became stuck.

His owner, Roger Grimes, told officers he realized what had happened when he saw Booger’s tail sticking out from under the truck.

Members of the local police and fire departments removed the front driveshaft and sway bar to help free the frightened dog.

Booger ended up being sedated by an animal control officer after he kept trying to bite his rescuers.

He was eventually freed and firefighters were able to reinstall the truck’s driveshaft and sway bar.

Grimes said Booger is doing well and he appreciates everyone who responded to the call.

“I hated calling, but I didn’t know anyone else who could help,” Grimes said. “I just want the say thanks to the fire department, police department and animal control. They really pulled me out of a bind.”

