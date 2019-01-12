Crews rescue goose trapped in ice in Londonderry, NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews risked their own safety to save a goose stranded on a pond in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Saturday.

“We did find the geese was frozen in the ice,” Battalion Chief James Roger said. “It appeared to be having some sort of issue and couldn’t free itself.”

Drivers passing by the pond spotted the bird and alerted Londonderry Fire Department to the situation.

In a matter of a few short minutes, crews were on scene to help the bird.

First responders put on their ice rescue suits and made their way toward the Canada goose. Crews wrapped the goose up and brought it inside a rescue truck to thaw from the cold.

New Hampshire Fish and Game also helped by giving the firefighters advice on how to help the bird.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)