IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Ipswich Monday after a horse fell through the floor of a barn.

The incident happened in the area of Linebrook Road. A spokesperson for the Ipswich Fire Department said crews first responded near 9:30 a.m.

The spokesperson said the horse was nine-years-old and weighed 1,200 pounds.

SKY7-HD was over the scene and spotted emergency crews working around the barn late Monday morning.

Officials later told 7NEWS they were able safely get the horse out of the barn.

