DUXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire crews were able to free a horse that was trapped under a collapsed shed in Duxbury on Saturday.

The town of Duxbury will try to do the same, and free itself from the mangled mess Friday’s powerful nor’easter left behind.

Saturday morning brought a clear picture of the devastation.

The backend of a white car was pinned underneath three trees, and flood waters still took over the streets hours after midnight’s high tide.

The town’s high water rescue was also on the scene of more downed trees and power lines.

The town declared a state of emergency and a travel ban. The travel ban had since lifted as of Saturday night.

Power may not be restored for days, if not a week, in some areas.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)