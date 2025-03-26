EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued an injured worker from a pine tree about 47 feet off the ground in East Bridgewater Wednesday, officials said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the backyard of a home on Northridge Drive to find the worker up the tree, suffering from a broken arm, according to a statement from the East Bridgewater Police and Fire departments.

The worker had climbed up the tree using a safety harness and shoe spikes to cut down part of the tree using a chainsaw, officials said. A chopped-off piece of the tree hit the worker’s arm, causing a fracture and some blood loss.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team utilized a 35-foot ladder, ropes, pulleys, and harnesses to get to the worker, officials said. Rescuers strapped him into a harness and lowered him down to the ground.

The worker was airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment, authorities said.

