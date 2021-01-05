SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (WHDH) — A large husky spent several hours in a storm drain before being rescued in San Bernardino County, California on Monday morning.

Fire crews responding to a report of a dog stuck in a drain just before 10 a.m. learned that a 5-year-old husky had made access to a storm drain before coming to a dead end and becoming trapped overnight., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

With no easy access to the dog, crews used concrete cutting saws, jack hammers, roto-hammer drills and hand tools to get to the pup.

They also provided fresh air to her through a ventilation fan.

After about two hours, the husky was rescued.

Fire officials say the dog appeared uninjured.

She was reunited with her owner by late afternoon.

