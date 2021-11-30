BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews helped rescue a worker who was stuck in a tree in Brockton Tuesday.

Officials said the tree worker was cutting branches when one snapped and hit his leg, trapping him. Firefighters helped bring the man 20 feet down from the tree and he was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)