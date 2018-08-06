Crews rescue man trapped under wrecked truck after Andover crash

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Interstate 495 in Andover is shut down Monday due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck that went off the highway and landed in the woods, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, officials said.
Video from Sky7-HD showed emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 40 just before 11 a.m. for a truck that apparently went over the guardrail and flipped on its side.
A man who was left trapped under the truck was pulled out and loaded into an ambulance. The victim suffered serious injuries, according to state police.
A medical helicopter was also called to the scene.
Traffic is backed up for miles. Major delays are expected.
