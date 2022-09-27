BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews rescued a man who fell onto the tracks at Andrew Station Monday night, causing delays up to 15 minutes on the Red Line.

EMTs stabilized the man while he was stuck under a train. The man was conscious when firefighters removed him. He was then brought to the hospital once crews removed him from underneath the train. MBTA Police said the man seemed to be under the influence when he fell and may have been hit by a train.

