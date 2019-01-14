Crews rescue man who fell through ice while skating in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued a man who fell through the ice while skating on Spy Pond in Arlington on Monday, police say.

Rescuers responding to the pond around 4:45 p.m. were notified that the skater had fallen through the ice approximately 100 yards offshore, according to Arlington police.

Officials found the 68-year-old Arlington man holding onto a piece of broken ice. He was conscious and alert, but in serious danger, police say.

The man’s wife was also out on the ice, trying to assist him.

An officer provided rope for the man to hold on to, and shortly afterward, firefighters arrived wearing water rescue suits.

A firefighter jumped in the water to assist, and the Arlington Fire Department Water Rescue Sled was deployed across the ice, out to the skater. Firefighters used the sled to bring the man back to the shore, police say.

The skater and his wife were both treated for hypothermia by firefighters, and they were both transported to a local hospital. Both are expected to recover fully, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)