BOSTON (WHDH) – A risky rescue had a mother and her young child escaping through a house window in Roxbury Wednesday night as flames roared behind them.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on Woodward Park Street. A neighbor watched across the street as the mother lowered her child down to a firefighter to get him to safety.

“She was scared because there was no smoke but then once the smoke started coming out the window, she got really scared,” said Marion Parrish, who filmed a video of the rescue.

The mother was then able to climb down the ladder herself after her child was rescued.

Both were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. A firefighter also suffered smoke inhalation and possibly a hand injury and was taken to the hospital. All three are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

