OLIVEHURST, Calif. (WHDH) — Firefighters rescued a paraglider who got tangled in high-voltage power lines while trying to land at an airport in California on Wednesday.

Two paragliders were headed for Yuba County Airport around 5 p.m. when one of them hit the wires, fire officials said.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company drained all the energy from the power lines before crews could get to the man.

He was back on solid ground, uninjured, after about three hours.

