BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews rescued a person in distress in the water of Dorchester Bay off the coast of Boston late Wednesday night.

A technical water rescue team responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Boston EMS transported the distressed person with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Their current condition has not been released.

At approximately 11:30 a Technical Water Rescue . Companies were able to quickly rescue a person in distress in the water at Dorchester Bay. The person was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with non life threatening injuries. ⁦@BostonFireC1⁩ ⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ pic.twitter.com/vYP3WSqwz0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2020

