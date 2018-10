Crews rushed to rescue pets from a home in Athol that went up in smoke Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the duplex on Mount Pleasant St. that caused serious damage to the siding on the outside of the home.

Crews were able to save a pet pig and turtle from the blaze.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

