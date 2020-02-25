MONTVILLE, Conn. (WHDH) — Crews rescued a puppy that fell down a 15-foot well in Montville, Connecticut.

Two fishermen heard the puppy’s cries and called Montville police and animal control for assistance.

They got the puppy out of the hole alongside the Montville and Mohegan Tribal fire departments.

The pup received a lot of love and treats following the rescue mission before being returned to her owner.

Four officers found a large rock and covered the hole so no one else could fall inside.

