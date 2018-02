PULASKI COUNTY, AR (WHDH) — Crews rescued students trapped in their school bus after getting stuck in the high floodwaters in Pulaski County, Arkansas.

17 students and the driver were rescued by a truck that pulled up to the back of the school bus.

Two schools were dismissed early due to the flooding in the area.

There were no injuries reported.

