BOSTON (WHDH) - Two window washers had to be rescued Thursday after the scaffolding they were working on gave way, leaving them dangling from the side of a skyscraper in Boston.

Firefighters responding to the Sudbury Street apartments near City Hall launched a technical rescue in an effort to rescue the workers, who were stuck outside on the 42nd floor of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews raced into action, broke a window, and pulled the workers back inside the building, fire officials said.

The workers were connected to a safety harness during the rescue operation. They were not hurt.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Companies were able take out the window on the 42nd floor and safety bring in both workers who were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/4jnF1mgpq8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 7, 2022

Breaking update: 2 window washers have been safely rescued through a window on the 42 floor at 100 Sudbury in Boston #7News pic.twitter.com/QW8va98qDa — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 7, 2022

