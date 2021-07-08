FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way up the East Coast, bringing with it the chance for flooding, strong winds, and torrential downpours.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Bay State, including in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Scattered tropical downpours begin before dawn Friday with torrential tropical downpours moving in mid-morning, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Rain tapers to isolated showers by the early afternoon.

A flash flood watch will go into effect late Thursday night into Friday afternoon for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected. In some communities, there will be a possibility for 5 to 6 inches of rain.

“A lot of water in a short period of time on a saturated ground will yield to street/poor drainage areas and small stream flooding,” Lambert said.

Strong winds can also be expected across Cape Cod and the Islands, with 50 to 60 mph gusts projected.

“We just put some lines, we put some extra fenders up, just want to make sure everything is secured,” said Dan O’Connor, who made a special trip from Worcester to Falmouth on Thursday to secure his boat ahead of the storm.

Utilities across the Cape are pre-positioning power crews in areas where they expected the largest outages in preparation for the high winds. The winds could lead to scattered power outages in the area. Eversource says it is monitoring the forecast and preparing for multiple scenarios.

“It’s all hands on deck tomorrow,” said Eversource spokesman William Hinkle. “We have secured an additional 200 contractor crews for Massachusetts to be ready to respond tomorrow. That will bring us to more than 500 crews across the state.”

Hy-line cruises has cancelled all their ferries to and from the islands

In Stoneham, tree companies are racing to clean up trees and other debris ahead of the upcoming storm.

“With drought conditions, trees are snapping easier,” one worker said.

This tropical storm comes as residents continue cleaning up from recent summer storms, which left a tree toppled on a house in Norwell and a fallen tree crushing a car in Weymouth.

All this wet weather is leaving some business owners worried. Paul Pecorella said he is having a hard time keeping up with his irrigation jobs. Besides dealing with the rain, he’s been having clients call this week after lightning strikes blew out all their wiring.

“We just finished doing a big job replacing all the wires from the sprinkler system that just completely blew everything out of the ground- actually took one of the boxes in the ground and blew it completely out of the ground,” he said.

Plumbers are busy too. The workers at Waterwork Mechanical said they have been heading house to house repairing sump pumps.

“You wanna check them when the storm hits about every hour,” said Matthew Podymaitis. “Pop in and check them to make sure they’re working, you dont want that flood in your basement.”

Residents along the East Coast are bracing themselves for the next big storm.

“Everybody, in general, should take this opportunity to check your emergency kits, preparedness kits, to make sure they have all the necessary items,” Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said.

Elsa showed no mercy when it made landfall in Florida on Tuesday with winds hitting 65 mph.

“Tropical storms, if they are slow-moving, can flood worse than some fast-moving ones,” a resident who recently moved to Florida said.

People in Florida’s North Gulf Coast experienced widespread power outages as a result of Elsa.

“We have more than 10,000 restoration personnel prepared to respond to outages as soon as it is safe to do so,” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said.

Strong winds caused major damage in the area of Pine Island and heavy rain led to severe flooding in Cape Coral.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry urged the public to be cautious out in the wild weather.

“We don’t want people to get overconfident, be out in their cars and potentially driving into flooding,” he said. “You can have downed power lines with wind. There’s a whole lot of possibilities that can happen in these storms.”

