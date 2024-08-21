READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded in Reading Wednesday after several bricks fell from a building on Lowell Street.

The incident happened late Wednesday morning at 32 Lowell Street and scattered debris across the building’s front steps and lawn.

SKY7-HD was over the area shortly before 11:30 a.m. and spotted local firefighters still on scene. The area was taped off and one person was seen using a drone to survey the damage.

A former church, 32 Lowell Street is now home to the Northeast School of Ballet.

Reading Town Manager Matt Kraunelis said construction crews were doing renovations on the structure when bricks fell to the ground. There were no injuries at the scene and the town building department was notified.

Kraunelis said officials still needed to inspect the building as of around 11:40 a.m. to determine whether there were any structural issues at play.

“We’re going to err on the side of caution here and take a good hard look at the building before anyone is allowed back in,” he said.

Kraunelis said the sidewalk in the area would be closed for the time being. Crews also installed fencing to the area to further block access while experts examined the building.

“We’re going to err on the side of caution and safety,” he said again. “That’s our main concern here today.”

The Northeast School of Ballet was scheduled to hold classes Wednesday afternoon.

Municipal officials said they hoped to finish assessments in time to allow classes to proceed, so long as there is no structural damage.

