BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Beacon Hill late Thursday night after a car crashed into a Starbucks location.

The crash happened shortly before midnight in the area of Charles and Beacon Street.

Video showed the aftermath of the crash, with a car seen stopped on the sidewalk. Though traffic was getting by on Charles Street, emergency crews were blocking part of Beacon Street.

Boston police said there were no reported injuries and said the city’s Inspectional Services Department was notified.

There was no further information about what caused the crash.

