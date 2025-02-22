LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are responding to three buildings on fire, one being a church, near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Thompson Circle Friday night in Lynn.

Firefighters are battling the flames from above and on the ground.

“I was just sitting on my couch, and I heard sirens,” said witness Jason Watts. “I had a police scanner, so I turned it on. I heard ‘flames,’ so I looked out my window, and I could see them shooting into the air.”

The Lynn fire chief said it is a five alarm fire, all firefighters are accounted for, and no injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

