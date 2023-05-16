MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded Tuesday after a construction pipe burst in Malden, sending water shooting up to 30 feet into the air.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. near Emerald and West Streets where police said crews were working to replace an existing pipe.

Malden police said there was no major damage and the pipe was quickly patched up by the company responsible for construction at the intersection.

Water was shut off while crews patched the break.

