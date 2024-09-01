CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Candia, New Hampshire late Friday night that sent a car off a bridge and into the water.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Raymond and Island roads around 11 p.m. found that the occupant had gotten out of the vehicle and was sitting the car of the person who called it in, according to the Candia Fire Department.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle traveled into the opposite lane of traffic, rode up onto the guardrail and then rolled off the side into the water. The crash caused major damage to the vehicle, including a ruptured gas tank.

The occupant was evaluated by EMS on scene but was not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

