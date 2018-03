WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - Crews responded to the scene of a crash in Winthrop early Saturday morning after a driver crashed into the side of a home.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Shirley Street.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Officials said the driver sustained minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

